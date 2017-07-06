Sports

July 06, 2017 12:44 PM

Hornets sign 2nd-round draft pick guard Dwayne Bacon

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

The Hornets announced they have signed second-round draft pick Dwayne Bacon.

Terms of the deal were not released Thursday.

Bacon, the first player selected in the second round (31st overall), was named to the 2016-17 All-ACC second team following his sophomore season at Florida State. He averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 28.8 minutes per contest for the Seminoles.

He led the Hornets in scoring in the NBA Summer League, averaging 15.7 points to go along with 5.2 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game. His 29 points in the summer finale against the Orlando Magic is the most from any Charlotte player during the five games played.

