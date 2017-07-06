Sports

July 06, 2017 5:07 PM

Clippers acquire Gallinari in deal involving Nuggets, Hawks

The Associated Press
DENVER

The Los Angeles Clippers have acquired forward Danilo Gallinari from Denver as part of a three-team trade that also involved Atlanta.

In the swap announced Thursday, the Clippers sent Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, cash considerations and a protected 2018 first-round pick to the Hawks. The Nuggets receive a 2019 second-round pick from Atlanta.

The sharp-shooting Gallinari joins a Clippers team that recently traded Chris Paul to Houston, but agreed to a five-year deal with Blake Griffin.

Gallinari was originally selected by New York with the sixth overall pick in 2008. He wound up in Denver as part of the blockbuster deal in February 2011 that sent Carmelo Anthony to the Knicks. A fan favorite, Gallinari averaged 16.2 points and made 535 3-pointers for the Nuggets.

Crawford returns to the Hawks, where he played from 2009-11. He's captured the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award three times.

