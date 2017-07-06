Sports

Spurs sign veteran forward Rudy Gay

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

The San Antonio Spurs have signed veteran forward Rudy Gay.

Gay averaged 18.7 points last season in Sacramento but was limited to 30 games before rupturing his left Achilles tendon in January and having surgery a few days later.

Terms of the deal announced Thursday were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-8 Gay has averaged 18.4 points in 753 career games. The No. 8 pick in the 2006 draft out of the University of Connecticut joins LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as the only players with at least 13,000 points, 4,000 rebounds and 1,000 steals since 2006. He also has won a pair of world championships with the U.S.

