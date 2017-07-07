Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Washington. Nick Wass AP Photo
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Washington. Nick Wass AP Photo

Sports

July 07, 2017 7:43 PM

Murphy's RBI single lifts Nats past Braves in 10 innings

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Daniel Murphy's one-out RBI single in the 10th inning capped the Washington Nationals' 5-4 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Adrian Sanchez led off the 10th against Ian Krol (1-2) with his first major league hit and two batters later moved to third on Ryan Zimmerman's single. Murphy then lofted an opposite-field single over left fielder Matt Kemp's head to win it for Washington.

Matt Albers (5-1) induced Kemp's double play grounder to end the 10th to help the Nationals escape a two-on jam.

Washington extended its lead in the NL East to 9 1/2 games over Atlanta.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

View More Video