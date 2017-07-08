Jo—Wilfried Tsonga of France returns to Sam Querrey of the United States during their Men's Singles Match on day five at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Friday, July 7, 2017.
Jo—Wilfried Tsonga of France returns to Sam Querrey of the United States during their Men's Singles Match on day five at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Friday, July 7, 2017. Tim Ireland AP Photo
Jo—Wilfried Tsonga of France returns to Sam Querrey of the United States during their Men's Singles Match on day five at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Friday, July 7, 2017. Tim Ireland AP Photo

Sports

July 08, 2017 3:14 AM

Federer, Djokovic highlight Wimbledon's 3rd-round schedule

The Associated Press
LONDON

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are among the players whose Wimbledon third-round matches are scheduled to be completed before the tournament heads to its traditional break on the middle Sunday.

For the first time in 33 years, a pair of brothers will both be competing in the third round at the All England Club. Back in 1984, it was Tim and Tom Gullickson. This time, it's 10th-seeded Alexander Zverev and his older sibling, 27th-seeded Mischa.

Mischa plays seven-time champion Federer on Centre Court on Saturday. Alexander faces Sebastian Ofner, a 21-year-old Austrian qualifier who is ranked only 217th.

The past two Wimbledon women's runners-up, No. 1-ranked Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza, also will be trying to reach the second week.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

View More Video