Sports

July 08, 2017 11:06 AM

Wolfsburg signs Camacho from Malaga, Hinds from Arsenal

The Associated Press
WOLFSBURG, Germany

Wolfsburg has signed Spanish midfielder Ignacio Camacho and England youth international Kaylen Hinds from Malaga and Arsenal, respectively.

The Bundesliga side says the 27-year-old Camacho signed a contract to 2021, while the 19-year-old Hinds was getting a deal to 2020.

Hinds, a forward, had been playing for Arsenal Under-23s and will start training with Wolfsburg's senior squad.

Camacho, a defensive midfielder, will fill the gap left following Luiz Gustavo's departure for Marseille.

Kicker magazine reports Wolfsburg is paying around 10 million euros ($11.4 million) for Camacho, who played 177 league games for Malaga and has one appearance for Spain.

Wolfsburg had already signed John Anthony Brooks (from Hertha Berlin), William (Internacional), Marvin Stefaniak (Dynamo Dresden), Dimata Lamdry (KV Oostende) and former 1860 Munich players Felix Uduokhai and Julian Justvan this offseason.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High's David Perales

Merced High's David Perales 1:16

Merced High's David Perales
Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year 1:58

Braiden Ward is Baseball Player of the Year
Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year 1:52

Connor Norton is the Boys Swimmer of the Year

View More Video