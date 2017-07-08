Sports

July 08, 2017 2:02 PM

Knicks sign free-agent guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The New York Knicks have signed free-agent guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million contract.

The team announced the deal Saturday.

The 6-foot-5 Hardaway returned to the Knicks after two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. Last season, he had career highs in scoring (14.5), assists (2.3), rebounds (2.8), minutes (27.3) and field-goal percentage (.455). He has career averages of 11.0 points and 23.4 minutes.

His father, five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway, is an assistant coach for Detroit.

