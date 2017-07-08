Sports

July 08, 2017

Concussions, injuries end career of Siena's Margot Hetzke

The Associated Press
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y.

Siena forward Margot Hetzke's playing career has ended because of multiple concussions and hip injuries.

Hetzke has been declared a medical exception, and the senior will remain with the Saints this coming season as a student assistant on coach Ali Jaques' staff.

Hetzke was a unanimous selection as the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference's rookie of the year in 2015, after averaging 12.7 points and 7.4 rebounds. She played the first 10 games of her sophomore season, then was concussed and appeared in only six more games with the Saints.

Hetzke says Siena's coaches, players and athletic trainers have helped convince her that "it's in my best interest to protect my health."

For her career, Hetzke finished with averages of 10.7 points and 7.0 rebounds.

