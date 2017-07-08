Chicago White Sox'sTim Anderson hits a solo home run off Colorado Rockies pitcher Greg Holland during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Denver.
Chicago White Sox'sTim Anderson hits a solo home run off Colorado Rockies pitcher Greg Holland during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Denver. Joe Mahoney AP Photo

Sports

July 08, 2017 9:40 PM

Anderson homer in 9th lifts White Sox past Rockies 5-4

By DENNIS GEORGATOS Associated Press
DENVER

Tim Anderson homered off Colorado closer Greg Holland leading off the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago White Sox past the Rockies 5-4 on Saturday night.

Anderson, who also hit a home run in Friday night's loss to Colorado, drove a 2-2 pitch from Holland (1-1) into the stand of evergreens beyond the center-field wall.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak by the White Sox and denied the Rockies' bid for successive wins for the first time in three weeks.

David Robertson pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save, striking out the last two batters, including Charlie Blackmon on a disputed called third strike. Blackmon heatedly argued the call with plate umpire Sam Holbrook, claiming it was low, and threw his helmet and bat to the ground after getting tossed. Manager Bud Black also was ejected for arguing the call with Holbrook.

Trailing 4-3 in the eighth, Colorado evened the score when Mark Reynolds hit a leadoff triple off reliever Tommy Kahnle (1-3) and scored on Gerardo Parra's sacrifice fly.

