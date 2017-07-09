Record-breaking Rahm wins Irish Open by 6 shots

Spain's Jon Rahm during day four of the Irish Open golf tournament at Portstewart Golf Club, Northern Ireland, Sunday July 9, 2017. Rahm, one of the hottest young players in world golf, holed out from 150 yards for eagle on No. 4 and strung together four straight birdies from No. 7 to turn what was promising to be a tight final day into a procession to win the tournament Sunday. Niall Carson