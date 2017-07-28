Merced Volunteers bounced from State Tournament

The Merced Volunteers went 0-2 in the American Legion State Tournament and were eliminated on Friday.
The Volunteers lost 7-1 to Mira Costa in an elimination game on Friday morning. Merced lost 6-5 in the opening round on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Humboldt on Thursday.
Hunter Stonier pitched six scoreless innings for the Volunteers against Mira Costa. Christian Witt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and RJ Garcia had two hits, including a double.
The Volunteers blew a 5-2 lead in the eighth inning against Humboldt.
Witt went 2-for-5 with two RBIs against Humboldt. Clayton Hall, Brent Brewer, Garcia and Daniel Beaird all had two hits in the first game. Victor Mujica pitched 7 and 2/3 innings, finishing with eight strikeouts and giving up just four hits and two walks.
