Sports

Nickles shatters the record book at the Softball World Championships

By Shawn Jansen

sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

July 31, 2017 2:37 PM

There weren’t many hitting records that Madilyn “Bubba” Nickles didn’t break as she helped lead the Team USA Junior National Team to a gold medal at the Under-19 Women’s Softball World Championships this past week in Clearwater, Fla.

The soon-to-be UCLA sophomore and former Merced High star broke tournament records for batting average (.690), home runs (six) and RBIs (30).

“That’s a special one right there,” USA JWNT head coach Laura Berg told FastPitch News. “Bubba Nickles is a special one. She’s obviously got international experience, playing in a tough conference at UCLA helps with her experience as well. Sometimes I just wanted to go up and check her pulse to see because in big moments she was just nice and calm and relaxed.”

In the 13-4 win in the championship game against Japan on Sunday, Nickles went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs. This was after collecting 10 RBIs in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Nickles went 20-for-29 at the plate in the tournament and scored 10 runs.

It’s the second gold medal for Nickles at the Under-19 Women’s Softball World Championship. She helped lead the USA JWNT to the gold meal in 2015.

Nickles broke the home run record of five that was held by two-time Olympic gold medalist Stacey Nuveman and Arizona’s Alyssa Palomino. Palomino also held the tournament RBI record of 27, which she set in 2015.

Four area players lead Batbusters to PFG National finals

Atwater’s Cheyenna Mahy, Dos Palos’ Janessa Jasso and Los Banos Aly Waltman and Amber Aguilar helped lead the Batbusters Gomes/Clark to the championship game of the 18-and-under Platinum Premier Girls Fastpitch Nationals last week in Irvine.

The Salinas Storm edged the Batbusters 5-4 in the championship game.

Jasso started in the circle and took a no-hitter into the fourth inning before the Storm’s Alexis Kaiser hit a two-run home run.

Noella Ramos hit a walk-off single off of Mahy in the bottom of the seventh inning to break up a 4-4 tie.

Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports

