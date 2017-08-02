Huddleston receives awards from USBC

Most of our local bowlers know that Ed “Slick” Huddleston placed second at the 2016 USBC Open Championships last year at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno. Huddleston was rolling in the classified singles division of the Open and rolled games of 275-213-170 for a scratch series of 658 and received a check for $1,200.
A week ago he received a package unexpectedly from USBC. He opened the package and to his amazement it was a USBC plaque and an engraved watch for taking second in the classified Open singles last year. I talked with Chip Aki, assistant tournament manager for the USBC Open that just finished their 2017 run in Las Vegas. He told me that the USBC normally presents the awards during the tournament, if the bowlers does not compete in the next year’s event, we send the package to them at the end of the event.
Huddleston did not bowl this year at the Open in Vegas, so here are the beautiful awards
Shooting stars
Robert Koop 259...Corey Phillips 737...Kim Barcellos 224...Todd Gilles 248...Jeremy Hill 656...Herjinder Bagri 189...Kathy Fultz 174...Tosh Kajioka 197...Terry Dvorak 187...Kenny Davis 204...Anita robert 153...Dee Bayer 129.
Belmonte reels in third ESPY award
Jason Belmonte received his third consecutive Best Bowler ESPY during the recent 2017 ESPY Awards ceremony in Los Angles. He now owns four ESPY awards, became the second player to earn three consecutive ESPYs joining PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke who won in 2007-08 and 09. Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. who is on top with seven.
Barcellos and McCulloch place in doubles
A total of 26 teams came to try their luck in the first ever doubles tournament six-gamer at Yosemite Lanes in Modesto recently. One of the top three teams to qualify for the roll-off was Atwater's Neill Barcellos and Sean McCulloch in the third position for the finals. They rolled Modesto’s Will Garber, and Mark Del Cerro from the bay area.
The match had Garber and Del Cerro rolling a 490 to a 380 for the Atwater duo. The third place finish gave them a check for $400. Coming up next at Yosemite Lanes will be the 12th Annual Willie Taylor Memorial Singles on Sunday, Aug. 20 on the house shot (42) feet.
McHenry Senior Fun Day results
T.J. Rowen set the pace, taking first place in the women’s high series, plus taking two high game pots. Karen Hunter took second in the series and also scored in a high game pot.
Frank Gasper placed in the third high game pot. 300 games were rolled by Ed Huddleston and yours truly. It was fun day, as the first game was an eight-pin no-tap, the second game a 9-pin no-tap, and the final game of the day was a kick and crazy during the afternoon. If you rolled and knocked down even pins (2-4-6-8) you received a strike, odd pins you received a spare (3-5-7). A nine count was a automatic strike.
Remember when
In the April 1978 Merced/Atwater Bowling News reported that the following scores were rolled at Century Bowl in Merced. Bill Murphy a 257 game with a 648 series, Jonnie Nunes a 212, Barbara Carbanero a 230, Asako Nakamura converted the 3-10 split, Julie Acosta converted the 4-6 split, Nick Puglizivich has a beautiful 278 game.
