Central Valley teenager hopes to become first American to play for FC Barcelona

It’s been two weeks since Hayden Sargis left home for Casa Grande, Ariz., site of FC Barcelona’s palatial academy for prodigious U.S.-born players.
Arguably the world’s most famous professional club, Barcelona is on the hunt for a young American star, and the search has altered the lives of two Turlock teenagers.
Sargis, 15, is a center back and the youngest member on the under-17 roster, while former Pitman High classmate Carlos Amaya, 17, has landed a scholarship to play for the under-19s.
Amaya was a finalist in “Sueno MLS,” a national talent competition. Like Sargis, Amaya is also a center back.
“It’s a great chance for both of us,” said Sargis, who has played for Turlock Arsenal, East Valley Earthquakes and Sacramento Republic Academy. “It’s a little easier for us because we know each other. We can hang out and do stuff. As soon as I showed up, he was there. I gave him a hug ... like we were brothers.”
Right now, they are the only family they’ve got in an ultra-competitive environment, where teenagers are competing for contracts and scholarships.
Players are enrolled in classes offered through Arizona State University and train twice a day. The Barcelona Academy will compete in the top division of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy’s youth categories. The season begins Sept. 2 with a home match versus the Seattle Sounders.
On Sept. 24, Barcelona will travel to Cosumnes River College in Sacramento to face Sacramento Republic, reuniting Sargis with many of his former teammates and coaches.
“He loves it out there,” said Sargis’ father, Antonio. “It’s been hard family-wise, but he’s getting used to it. Out there, he has a chance. He’s got Barcelona coaches out there and a chance to get recognized and work his way into the Barcelona Academy in Spain. It’s all up to him and how hard he tries.”
It’s a price Sargis is willing to pay as he chases a lifelong dream of playing for the Catalan club, home to international stars Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique.
The Bee caught up with Sargis, who spoke about the opportunity, the challenges of camp, and missing mom’s cooking.
James Burns: What’s been the biggest adjustment – the soccer or being away from home?
Hayden Sargis: The one big thing is being away from family and not being able to have freedom. I’m constantly with the team and my coaches. We train twice a day. I have full access to a gym, ice baths and all kinds of important things, but it’s still very difficult. It was hard to adapt, but it takes time. The first couple of days were the hardest. Ever since I’ve gotten closer to my team, it’s been easier. It’s helped me not think about stuff at home.
JB: What do you miss most about home?
HS: The food here is different. My mom is like a gourmet chef. She’s my favorite cook. ... I miss being with my sister (Holland). It was always great to go out and spend time with her. She’s a great older sister and the type of person you want to be with.
JB: When you left home for the academy, did you realize it might be for good?
HS: If it keeps going the way it has and things progress in a positive way, I could be here until I go to college or sign a professional contract. I’ve thought about all of that. It was in the back of my mind – and it still is – but right now, I’m taking it day by day and I’m happy I’m here. I’m happy I have this chance.
JB: What’s it like being the youngest player on the team. Does that make you a target for other players?
HS: They don’t want a 2002 (birth year) playing in their position, so it’s a battle every day for playing time and a starting position. If an ’02 starts over an ’01, it’s a huge accomplishment for the ’02. For the ’01, they have to get back in there and work harder.
JB: There’s plenty of competition at your position. Four players vying for one starting spot. What’s your mentality like when you take the pitch?
HS: No. 1, as a defender, it’s recovering the ball for the team and keeping the ball the ball for the team. You want to be a destroyer, while being a creator. You need a lot of communication; it’s the key on the back line.
JB: Possession is a tenet of the Barcelona methodology, right?
HS: Ever since I was 7, I’ve studied the Barca way. I’d watch training sessions and games on YouTube. I love the way they play. It’s so different from other teams, but it’s a beautiful way of playing.
JB: What is their hope for you and the others at the American-based academy?
HS: They said in the next five years, they want an American player to play for FC Barcelona in Spain. I want to be that player, so I’ll do whatever it takes to be that player. They haven’t told me directly about my chances. We haven’t had individual meetings yet, but I’ll push and do whatever I can to go to Spain.
JB: Did you know early on in your career that you were different than other players?
HS: I never looked at myself like I was special. I saw myself as someone who had to work to be the player I am today. I had the same dream as everybody else. It’s my dedication and hunger for the game (that separates me). That comes from watching professionals play. That comes from my uncle and dad.
JB: What kind of impact do you hope your experience and story has on others back home?
HS: I hope it shows players and other kids that anybody can do it. It’s just, “How much do you want it?”
JB: You come back to Northern California Sept. 24 when Barcelona visits your old club, Sacramento Republic. What’s that going to be like?
HS: I hope it’s a win for me. I want to win, but more than anything, I want to play better soccer than them. I don’t want to go back and lose. It will be a tough match. They’re a very good team this year, but so are we.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments