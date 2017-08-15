How this local trio earned an invitation to the Team USA tryouts in North Carolina

Buhach Colony's Danny Casso, left, and Jake Sapien, center, pose for a photo with Atwater's Jacob Weiss, right, at the Merced Sun-Star office in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. The players have been selected to attend tryouts in North Carolina for the USA National Team. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com