Behind the Curtain No-Tap on Sunday

The Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club presents its annual Behind the Curtain 9-pin no-tap tournament this Sunday at Bellevue Bowl. First ball hits the lanes at 1:30 p.m.
The tourney is open to all USBC bowlers and is limited to the first 80 paid entries with separate division for men and women. Entry fee is only $24.
The curtains hide the arrows and the pins from view. You can pick up your entry form at the bowl. Your entering averages will be the highest of 2016-17 composite average found on Bowl. com. It is always a fun time, sign-up soon.
Shooting Stars
Tom McBride 239, John Krone 223, Jeff Stout 671, Tia Pretzer 195, Linda Roach 171, Yolanda Walsh 448, Joanna Summerton 194, Hope Barthel 175, Carly Gray 105, Kay Koehn 187, Sean Kucius 765, Stephanie Thompson 566, Tom Bass 242, Darren Alexander 266, Debbie Marion 189, Jess Andrade 276, Mark Heffner 266, Larry Valenti Jr. 742, Dennis Gray 258, Brian Liebelt 234.
CVSBC Singles on Saturday
The Central Valley Senior Bowling Club will be holding their monthly singles event on Saturday at Harvest Bowl in Brentwood with a start time of 1 p.m. Check in begins at 11 a.m.and closes at 12:30 p.m.
The tournament is open to all men and women USBC members. Women must be at least 50 and older and men 55 and older to enter. Your roll four handicap games across eight lanes. The top three qualifiers will enter a step latter roll-off (2 v 3), with the winner bowling the top seed to determine the tournament champion.
Entry fee is $40, and a membership is only $20 per year. This young senior bowling club is growing with every tournament. The club will be coming to Bellevue Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 21 for a singles event.
Over then hill gang rolls again
A total of eight bowlers from our area were rolling at McHenry Bowl’s senior 9-pin no-tap last Friday, and seven came home with money in their pockets. Leading the gang was Janie Schropp, scoring in first in the high game pot and taking the overall series for women.
Other women taking high game pots were T.J. Rowen, Karen Hunter, and Linda Roach. On the men’s side had Ed “Slick” Huddleston, Frank Gasper, Greg Bennett and Bob Simons all taking high pot money. It was Simons first time collecting a few bucks at a no-tap tournament.
In the overall men’s high series were Huddleston and Bennett scoring. Yours truly got skunked this time out. The next 9-pin senior no-tap is Friday at 1 p.m. at Yosemite Lanes. Your entry fee is only $13. Take the short drive and join your senior friends for a fun afternoon.
Fall leagues starting up
Bellevue Bowl has their sign-up sheets listed on their bulletin board with the date and times of their league meetings. They are taking sign-ups for all their leagues. Our fall leagues will be starting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the day after Labor Day.
If you want to put the edge on your game and get ready for your league play, I have a tip for you. A good friend of mine is a USBC Certified Bowling Coach who gives lessons that will help you. Steve Plant of Modesto has been giving lessons and pointers for men, women, and student bowlers for many years. He has a class every Thursday afternoon at McHenry Bowl starting at 12:30 p.m. Check in with desk and sign-up for a cost of only $5 which includes a lesson, a hotdog and a soft drink. You can ask senior bowler Leo Gonzales about Plant. Gonzales has taken a few lessons and it has helped him out. He has won at a few Modesto no-taps. If you need a little help on your timing, approach, release and follow through. He is the man to see.
Weber captures 100th PBA title
Pete Weber knocked off Norm Duke with a 277 to Duke’s 255 last Tuesday in Fort Wayne, Ind. winning the PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Group Championship for his 100th overall title in PBA competition. According to Jerry Schneider of PBA Media Relations Weber started with the first seven strikes before leaving a solid nine pin in the eight frame.
Duke, who was also on a string of strikes, left a pocket 7-10 split in the eighth frame which ended his hopes for the win. The win was good for $7,500 for Weber and $4,000 for Duke. Of local interest was Rick Francis of Linden placing in a tie for eleventh good for $1,300. Some of you might remember Francis as he rolls at Yosemite Lanes and he had been running the Black Oak Lanes pro-shop for a few months.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
