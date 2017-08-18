Los Banos’ Gerstenberg win three medals at AIM Grand Championship

Los Banos Tiger Trap team member Jack Gerstenberg, who graduated this past June, brought home three medals from the AIM Grand National Championships at the World Shooting and Recreation Center in Sparta, Ill.
Gerstenberg broke 98 of 100 targets in the skeet shooting competition to earn a shoot-off with Alex Petty from Tennessee. After both shooters were clean in the first two stations, Petty dropped one in the third station and Gerstenberg broke both targets to win the Skeet Event Championship.
Gerstenberg also finished ninth in the Sporting Clays and third in the AA Junior Division Singles Trap.
Bradley sinks hole-in-one
Michael Bradly made a hole-in-one on Thursday at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course. Bradley used his driver to make his ace on the No. 4 hole, which was playing 200 yards. It was Bradley’s first hole-in-one.
The shot was witnessed by Mike Duggar and Stan Wallis.
Comments