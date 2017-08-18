Former Golden Valley, Merced College standout Trevino named AFL Kicker of the Year

Former Golden Valley High and Merced College kicker Adrian Trevino was named the Arena Football League Kicker of the Year for the Philadelhia Soul.
Trevino made 104 of 114 extra-point attempts this season.
“It’s been quite the journey, especially come out of Merced College and then playing at Missouri Valley,” Trevino said. “I’ve kind of constantly been fighting this uphill battle because I didn’t come from a big-time school.”
Trevino, 29, has played in the AFL for 6 season.
Trevino the Soul will be playing in Arena Bowl XXX on Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Tampa Bay Storm.
“As much as I appreciate the award, the ultimate goal is to help my team win the Arena Bowl,” he said. “I’ve never won a championship in football, so I’m really excited for the opportunity.
“All of my family is still back in Merced, so they don’t get tot see me play very much. I started looking into plane tickets (Friday), because a lot of them want to to come out and watch the game.”
The Arena Bowl will be live streamed on Twitter and online at www.arenafootball.com.
