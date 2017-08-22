How Dos Palos’ new coach plans to use same old-school, smash-mouth approach to win

Kevin Jones is no stranger to Dos Palos High football. The first-year Broncos coach played football at Dos Palos, graduating in 1989.
His assistant coaches all played football at Dos Palos. So when they talk about Broncos football they know what they are talking about.
“We all know what Broncos football is supposed to be,” Jones said. “We’re going to play traditional Broncos smash-mouth football.”
Broncos football is an attitude. It’s about fighting for 3 yards in a pile of dust if that’s what it takes to move the sticks and march down the field. It was a script that led to 15 section championships in school history.
That’s the type of football Jones played and that’s the type of football he wants to see from his players.
“We tell our guys that the man across from you, you’ve got to push him around a little bit,” Jones said. “If we win the battle up front we’re going to win a lot of ball games. We’ve got to be more physical than the other guy.”
The Broncos expect to lean heavily on the running game and they are going to use a running back by committee.
Tre Walker was the one workhorse last season as a junior, rushing for 1,072 yards and 15 touchdowns. However, Walker transferred to Central High of Fresno this season.
So Dos Palos will replace him with a quartet of running backs in Brandon Doucette, Nick Lopez, Isaac Adams and Maximus Gaona.
Jones says with all four backs having similar running styles, the one with the hot hand at any given point will get the carries. It could change from game to game.
“We’re not going to shy away,” said senior fullback/linebacker Jonathan Hernandez. “We have tons of athletes in the backfield. We’re going to try to get 5 to 10 yards a play. I think we can break a lot of plays. We also have a sophomore quarterback (Dominic Gamboni) who can make throws.”
At 6-feet tall and 190 pounds, Gamboni gives the Broncos a good athlete at quarterback, capable of hurting defenses that want to load up in the box to stop the run.
“He can throw the ball really well,” Jones said. “We’re going to set up our passing game with our running game.”
The Broncos offensive line will be young, but they have good size.
Jones feels his defense will be solid with guys who can fly to the ball. He’s looking for big things out of Hernandez and Adams at linebacker.
“I like that they are very coachable, very hard-working group,” Jones said. They’ve put the time in during the spring and summer. Their attitude has been great.”
After a slow start that included four consecutive losses and a hazing scandal, the Broncos turned around their season to finish second in the West Sierra League with a 4-1 record and 7-5 overall.
Dos Palos is ready to turn the page and come out strong this season. The Broncos schedule isn’t easy with nonconference games against Chowchilla, Los Banos and Kerman.
Jones feels the schedule will get his guys ready for league. His players enter the season with high expectations.
“We started early in the spring and our goal is Valley, we want a Valley Championship,” Hernandez said. “I know everyone wants that goal. We’re trying to speak it into existence. It’s what we worked for all summer.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Dos Palos 2017 Schedule
Aug. 25 – vs Sierra Pacific
Sept. 1 – vs Roosevelt
Sept. 15 – at Los Banos
Sept. 22 – vs Chowchilla
Sept. 29 – at Kerman
Oct. 6 – @ Mendota
Oct. 13 – vs Coalinga
Oct. 20 – vs Firebaugh
Oct. 27 – at Tranquillity
Nov. 3 – at Avenal
