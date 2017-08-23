Central Valley Senior results from Brentwood

The Central Valley Senior Bowling Club had 53 men and women rolling in a singles event at Harvest Bowl in Brentwood last Saturday afternoon. The prize fund paid down 13 places. Kelly Lewis from Modesto qualified as the top seed with a 1,077, followed by Edison Tierra of Manteca with a 983, and Jim Robeson from Tracy in the third position with a 967.
In the stepladder roll-off, Tierra shot a 239 against Robeson’s 249. Robeson then went up against Lewis for the championship. Lewis prevailed with a 275, Robeson a 182. Lewis took home $190, Robeson with a $170 check, and Tierra a $145 check.
A good friend of mind, Richard Shaw from the Fresno area finished in eighth place for $70. The club grew again as Roxanne and Tom Peterson from Brentwood, Dianne Erreca from Los Banos, and Chuck Quiring from Oakdale joined the club. The membership now stands at 210.
Up next on the club’s schedule is on Saturday, Sept. 16 at McHenry Bowl for a doubles tournament.
Shooting stars
Brian Hickman 708, John Montoya 265, Marie Herrera 195, Nevora Nush 191, Lynnell Difrancis 175, Mark Moua 225, Mike Robins 254, Scott Eler 671, Dennis Gray 268, Bryan Rivas 737, Tia Pretzer 213.
Long time bowlers leaving
Jim and Marry Hamiltion have sold their home in Dos Palos and are leaving after living in the Valley area for years. They were members of our Merced County USBC Association and are now relocating to Idaho.
The Hamiltons were bowlers at the Los Banos Bowl, Madera Bowl, and Bellevue Bowl for years. I bowled against Jim and his bunch from the West Side at the Los Banos Bowl in the 1970s.
They both loved to bowl and had fun meeting new bowlers. We will miss them and wish them the very best in Idaho.
Cal Bowl Open
Ninety-seven top Southern California scratch bowlers took to the lanes at the Cal Bowl in Lakewood on Aug. 10 for their Annual Ten Gamer. The California Bowling News reported that Modesto’s Lanndynn Carnate, a new member of the Modesto/Ceres area took first place and the top prize of $2,000 He rolled games of 199-221-222-202-225-289-278-236-212-266 for a scratch 2,350 to take the title by 20 pins.
The only bowler that I have seen was Eddie VanDaniker who has rolled at Yosemite Lanes scratch 6-gamers. VanDaniker ended in fifth for $600.
League meetings and start ups
With the start of leagues around the corner, many local leagues will hold meetings at Bellevue Bowl.
The Atwater Merchants league has their meeting on Monday, Aug. 28 and their league starts on Sept. 11. The Bellevue Seniors meeting is on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. and the league will start on Sept. 5.
The Guys & Dolls meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. and will start on Sept. 5. The Commercial Classic meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. and starts on Sept. 6.
The Thursday Twilighters Senior league will hold their meeting on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 1 p.m and start their league on Sept. 7. The Friday Handicap league will hold their meeting on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. and the league starts on Friday, Sept. 8. There are opening in all leagues.
Over the Hill Gang strikes again
The bunch of seniors from Bellevue Bowl were rolling at Yosemite Lanes senior no-tap last Friday afternoon. Placing in the first and second in the high game pot was Linda Roach and T.J. Rowen in the first pot.
In the overall series had Roach taking second, Rowen a fourth place finish, and once again Bob Simons with a sixth place finish in the men’s.
Up next is McHenry Bowl’s senior no-tap this Friday at 1 p.m. They have a pot luck lunch at noon with sign-ups at 12:30 p.m. Bring some goodies for lunch.
Tenth Frame
We have lost another fun loving and likeable bowler with the passing of Ray Mayfield (55) in Atwater last Sunday. I bowled against Ray in the Town & Country league at Century Bowl in the 1980s. Later on, we rolled against each other in the Commercial Classic at Bellevue Bowl for years when he was bowling for Sun-Power Powder Coating team. In 1987 Mayfield had an average of 181. Services are pending at this time.
