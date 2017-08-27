Sports

Local Sports Summaries from Friday, Aug. 25, 2017

August 27, 2017

Football

High School

Central Valley 12, Atwater 9

Atwater

2

0

7

0

9

Central Valley

0

6

6

0

12

First Quarter

A – Safety

Second Quarter

CV – Carlos Rodriguez 29 pass from Miguel Jimenez (2 pt. conv. failed)

Third Quarter

CV – Estevan Barragan 44 run (2 pt conv. failed)

A – Charles Jackson 21 run (Eric Lopez kick)

Records – Central Valley 1-0; Atwater 0-1.

JV – Central Valley 28-12.

Calaveras 44, El Capitan 20

El Capitan

0

0

6

14

20

Calaveras

9

14

7

14

44

First Quarter

C – Safety

C – Tanner Joses 4 run (Kyle Alfred kick)

Second Quarter

C – Joses 3 run (Alfred kick)

C – Kyle Byrd 13 run (Alfred kick)

Third Quarter

C – Chance Norton 1 run (Alfred kick)

EC – Antonio Nieto 23 pass from Ronald Harris (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

C – Logan Weatherby 3 run (Alfred kick)

EC – Adrian Moreno 90 kick return (Harris pass from Kevin Reid)

C – Jarrod Biondi 23 run (Alfred kick)

EC – Alejandro Manzo 11 run (kick failed)

Records – Calaveras 1-0; El Capitan 0-1.

Los Banos 34, Madera 19

Los Banos

7

7

6

14

34

Madera

6

7

6

0

19

First Quarter

M – Jason Rezulla 2 run (kick failed)

LB – Antonio Lopez 1 run (Chase Ferreira)

Second Quarter

M – Joseph Saldivar 7 pass from Colt Nelson (Breesa Meza kick)

LB – Andre Castillo 20 pass from Anthony Cabellero (Ferreira kick)

Third Quarter

LB – Paulie Calderon 34 pass from Cabellero (kick failed)

M – Gary Hernandez 28 pass Nelson (pass failed)

Fourth Quarter

LB – Lopez 5 run (Ferreira kick)

LB – Cabellero 1 run (Ferreira kick)

Records – Los Banos 1-0; Madera 0-1

Del Campo 41, Merced 14

Merced

6

21

7

7

41

Del Campo

0

7

7

0

14

First Quarter

DC – Marshaun Hunter 37 pass from Tyler Dimino (run failed)

Second Quarter

DC – Hunter 6 pass from Dimino (kick good)

DC – Hunter 25 pass from Dimino (kick good)

DC – David Joseph 35 pass from Dimino (kick good)

M – Xavier Stewart 6 pass from Dhameer Warren (Jesus Quiralte kick)

Third Quarter

M – Stewart 8 pass from Warren (Quiralte kick)

DC – Levi Markey 41 run (kick good)

Fourth Quarter

DC – Greg Cabral 37 run (kick good)

Records: Del Campo 0-1, Merced 1-0.

Downey 58, Buhach Colony 52 (OT)

Downey

8

8

20

8

14 —

58

Buhach Colony

8

20

0

16

8—

52

First Quarter

D – Bryce Peterson 1 run (Peterson run)

BC – Aaron Sevilla 33 run (Jon Buttrey run)

Second Quarter

BC – Christian Quirarte 5 run (kick failed)

BC – Isaiah Long 69 run (kick failed)

BC – Clay Abrams 7 run (Abrams run)

D – Isaiah Johnson 40 run (Jairol Harris-Red from Peterson)

Third Quarter

D – Peterson 9 run (Isaiah Johnson run)

D – Miles Lewis 6 run (run failed)

D – Wilson 3 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

BC – Quirarte 6 run (Quirarte run)

D – Anderson Grover 57 pass from Peterson (Harris-Red from Peterson)

BC – Peterson 1 run (Sevilla from Abrams)

Overtime

D – Grover 10 pass from Peterson (Grover from Peterson)

BC – Solomon Her 20 FG

D – Miles Lewis 10 run

Volleyball

High School Girls

Golden Valley 3, Pacheco 0

25-14, 25-8, 25-19

Golden Valley – Kills: Paityn Minor 6, Carlie Garcia 6. Assists: Zoya Wood 25. Digs: Naomi Jackson 16. Aces: Leah Doyle 8, Kali Walker 4.

