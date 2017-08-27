Local Sports Summaries from Friday, Aug. 25, 2017

Football
High School
Central Valley 12, Atwater 9
Atwater
2
0
7
0
—
9
Central Valley
0
6
6
0
—
12
First Quarter
A – Safety
Second Quarter
CV – Carlos Rodriguez 29 pass from Miguel Jimenez (2 pt. conv. failed)
Third Quarter
CV – Estevan Barragan 44 run (2 pt conv. failed)
A – Charles Jackson 21 run (Eric Lopez kick)
Records – Central Valley 1-0; Atwater 0-1.
JV – Central Valley 28-12.
Calaveras 44, El Capitan 20
El Capitan
0
0
6
14
—
20
Calaveras
9
14
7
14
—
44
First Quarter
C – Safety
C – Tanner Joses 4 run (Kyle Alfred kick)
Second Quarter
C – Joses 3 run (Alfred kick)
C – Kyle Byrd 13 run (Alfred kick)
Third Quarter
C – Chance Norton 1 run (Alfred kick)
EC – Antonio Nieto 23 pass from Ronald Harris (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
C – Logan Weatherby 3 run (Alfred kick)
EC – Adrian Moreno 90 kick return (Harris pass from Kevin Reid)
C – Jarrod Biondi 23 run (Alfred kick)
EC – Alejandro Manzo 11 run (kick failed)
Records – Calaveras 1-0; El Capitan 0-1.
Los Banos 34, Madera 19
Los Banos
7
7
6
14
—
34
Madera
6
7
6
0
—
19
First Quarter
M – Jason Rezulla 2 run (kick failed)
LB – Antonio Lopez 1 run (Chase Ferreira)
Second Quarter
M – Joseph Saldivar 7 pass from Colt Nelson (Breesa Meza kick)
LB – Andre Castillo 20 pass from Anthony Cabellero (Ferreira kick)
Third Quarter
LB – Paulie Calderon 34 pass from Cabellero (kick failed)
M – Gary Hernandez 28 pass Nelson (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
LB – Lopez 5 run (Ferreira kick)
LB – Cabellero 1 run (Ferreira kick)
Records – Los Banos 1-0; Madera 0-1
Del Campo 41, Merced 14
Merced
6
21
7
7
—
41
Del Campo
0
7
7
0
—
14
First Quarter
DC – Marshaun Hunter 37 pass from Tyler Dimino (run failed)
Second Quarter
DC – Hunter 6 pass from Dimino (kick good)
DC – Hunter 25 pass from Dimino (kick good)
DC – David Joseph 35 pass from Dimino (kick good)
M – Xavier Stewart 6 pass from Dhameer Warren (Jesus Quiralte kick)
Third Quarter
M – Stewart 8 pass from Warren (Quiralte kick)
DC – Levi Markey 41 run (kick good)
Fourth Quarter
DC – Greg Cabral 37 run (kick good)
Records: Del Campo 0-1, Merced 1-0.
Downey 58, Buhach Colony 52 (OT)
Downey
8
8
20
8
14 —
58
Buhach Colony
8
20
0
16
8—
52
First Quarter
D – Bryce Peterson 1 run (Peterson run)
BC – Aaron Sevilla 33 run (Jon Buttrey run)
Second Quarter
BC – Christian Quirarte 5 run (kick failed)
BC – Isaiah Long 69 run (kick failed)
BC – Clay Abrams 7 run (Abrams run)
D – Isaiah Johnson 40 run (Jairol Harris-Red from Peterson)
Third Quarter
D – Peterson 9 run (Isaiah Johnson run)
D – Miles Lewis 6 run (run failed)
D – Wilson 3 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
BC – Quirarte 6 run (Quirarte run)
D – Anderson Grover 57 pass from Peterson (Harris-Red from Peterson)
BC – Peterson 1 run (Sevilla from Abrams)
Overtime
D – Grover 10 pass from Peterson (Grover from Peterson)
BC – Solomon Her 20 FG
D – Miles Lewis 10 run
Volleyball
High School Girls
Golden Valley 3, Pacheco 0
25-14, 25-8, 25-19
Golden Valley – Kills: Paityn Minor 6, Carlie Garcia 6. Assists: Zoya Wood 25. Digs: Naomi Jackson 16. Aces: Leah Doyle 8, Kali Walker 4.
Comments