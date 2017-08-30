Our long time queen hangs up her bowling shoes

Betty Brown, Queen of Merced and Merced County bowling has decided to hang up her bowling shoes, and retire from bowling. Her reign is now over as she has been rolling the round ball for over 75 years.
She set and owns all kind of records in then the Merced/Atwater Women’s Bowling Association. She was a member of the Western Women’s Professional Association for years that bowled all over California and the West Coast. She cashed four years in a row at the prestigious WIBC Women’s Queen also know as the All-Star that was held in the Midwest.
She rolled against one of the world’s best women bowlers in Marion Ladewig at the Queens. At 95 years old, different ailments have slowed her down. And, if you know her, she has lived and breathed bowling her entire life, giving out tips in bowling to children, students, and adults in her life time.
Every year she would join other bowlers at the Bowling Camp at Bellevue Bowl for the kids. Some of the top bowlers in the Commercial Classic league have received lessons and tips when they were junior bowlers at Century Bowl. She was honored to be the first woman inducted into the Merced County Bowling Hall of Fame in 1996, along with 12 other members.
I know that sometimes I would be walking by and she would grab my arm and say, “Don, move two to the left and you’ll be there.” And, you know it worked that time. I know that all the bowlers that you have helped over the years want to say thank you so much, Betty Brown.
Hawaiian Senior No-Tap results
The Hawaii theme was going on during the senior no-tap at McHenry Bowl last Friday afternoon. Placing in the women’s high game pot was Linda Roach, T.J Rowen, and Kim Heller. In the men’s it was Larry Valenti Sr. and yours truly in the high game pot.
The women’s overall series again had Roach scoring and Heller taking first place. In the men’s it was Valenti and yours truly taking home some cash in the men’s series. The bowl will have another 9-pin no-tap onFriday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. See ya there.
The Curtain was a great turnout
Seventy one bowlers from the Valley rolled last Sunday in the Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club’s Behind the Curtain Tournament at Bellevue Bowl. Taking first place in the women's division was Sylvia Giordano with a scoring total of 842 for $98, in second place was LaDonna Stone with an 830 for $83, Kelly Johnson in third with a 804 for $73.
The following were Trisha Falkner (4th) $59, Kelly Lewis (4th) $59, Truty Flaig (5th) $49, Julie Edlgeston (6th) $39, and Lidia Sparks (7th) for $29.
Sean McCulloch led the men with a 300 game for a total of 870 for $86. Another 300 was shot by Jacob Acosta with an 868 for $72 in second. In third was Adrian Gonzales with a 841 for $61. Dennis Gray in (4th) $54, Larry Stone (5th) $46, and Randy Stockdale in sixth for $39.
Coming up next for the club is their 45th Annual Invitational Tournament in October where women from California are in attendance for this 9-pin no-tap with a guarantee of $100 for each winner in the three divisions.
More on the Ten Pin Center
The new Ten Pin Fun family bowling complex in Turlock is being built on the 5.2 acres that will house the 52,00 square-foot entertainment center. The center will have 26 lanes for traditional bowling, plus eight lanes separate for birthday parties for kids and adults with a small bar.
A giant arcade with 80 playing station with a redemption center that will offer the kids or adults prizes from the tickets they receive from the arcade. Billiards, shuffleboard, outdoor bocce ball courts and an outdoor dining patio will also be available.
According to Rod Scott, the project general manager, the first metal building has landed and they hope to start pouring concrete in about 10 working day for the building. Scott also said that he has been getting a lot of calls from people wanting to book functions and asking about league play. I have received calls and e-mails with questions about the bowling leagues.
Birthday Boy
How about Tom Ragsdale (Rags) having a milestone this month. My old Army reserve buddy made it to 80 years old this month. I’ve rolled with Tom and against him for years starting at the Continental Bowl in downtown Merced in 1959, then Century Bowl, and now Bellevue Bowl in Atwater. A true competitor of the sport of bowling and a member of the Merced County Bowling Hall of Fame in 1997. Many more my friend.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
Comments