Le Grand fires its football coach. Rival coaches react to sudden dismissal.

Raul Alvarez has been removed as the football coach at Le Grand High, yet another startling development for a small-school program that once ranked among the best in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
An off-campus coach and devoted alumnus, Alvarez was notified of his dismissal by school officials Friday, but the school didn’t announce the change until Monday. He was 10-22 with just one winning season since taking over in 2014.
Alvarez was a coordinator for longtime coach Rick Martinez, who guided the Bulldogs to four consecutive Sac-Joaquin Section championships and the 2011 CIF Division IV State Bowl.
He took the helm when Martinez left to join Golden Valley coach Dennis Stubbs’ staff.
“He’s put a lot of effort into the program,” Le Grand athletic director Frank Ferreira said of Alvarez. “It’s just that the program has been in a state of decline the last few seasons. The administration felt that the football program needed to go in a different direction. In light of the students, they preferred to make this change now as opposed to later.”
Assistant coach Aaron Martinez, the brother of Rick Martinez and an on-campus instructor, has been promoted to interim head coach.
Ferreira said principal Javier Martinez met with players Tuesday during lunch. A meeting with the players’ families was scheduled for Tuesday evening.
Le Grand made news after finishing its season-opener – a 25-0 loss to Yosemite on Aug. 25 – with just 10 players. Alvarez had just 15 players available to him going into the contest, but injuries forced the Bulldogs to play final 15 minutes a player short.
Ferreira said Martinez’s promotion may help with recruitment. The school, he said, has no intention of forfeiting its season.
“We’re looking at moving forward with the season. We’re going in a different direction and moving forward,” Ferreira said. “We’re not looking at this as a just-to-get-through-the-season type of move. We’re looking at having numbers, getting people healthy and competing.
“The main thing is the move was made with the best interest of the student-athletes and getting them re-motivated.”
The Southern League reacted to the news Tuesday in a series of text messages to The Bee:
Lonnie Statzer, Waterford coach: “I like Raul but if the program is dying something has to be done. It was probably the best move for now, but no matter what you have to start winning to get these kids to buy back in.”
Anthony Armas, Denair coach: “I am still fairly new in the league and I don’t know Le Grand’s situation, but I think anytime you have someone let go during the season, you feel for the coach, the staff and the kids. As far as the impact on the Southern League and Le Grand, it’s hard to say what kind of impact it will have. They seem to be in a similar boat that we were in last year with the lack of numbers, so we understand what they’re going through and wish them the best going forward. I think we’re a better league with a strong Le Grand football team.”
Ryan Oliphant, Mariposa coach: “Not seeing coach Alvarez on the Le Grand sideline will be strange. He’s been a fixture there for a while now. I’ve always had a lot of respect for him and his teams, even though we are rivals. His kids seemed to always play hard for him no matter the situation.”
Trey Ozenbaugh, Ripon Christian coach: “I certainly don’t know the circumstances around his departure, but have found Raul to be a good man who, from my interactions, really cared for his athletes and wanted to have a positive impact on them as their coach.”
Aaron Souza, Orestimba coach: “Raul had been placed in a tough situation, following a golden era of Le Grand football and the era of Rick Martinez. I feel terrible for him because Le Grand was his alma mater and he was there as the right-hand man during their heyday. Midseason fires, at any level, are tough but especially at this level as kids and families are affected.”
