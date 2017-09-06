Cal-State Seniors are back in Modesto

The final closing date is coming up on Sept. 15 for the 48th Annual California state Senior Open Championships for 2017.
The Championships starts on Oct. 21-22 and ends the weekend of Nov 18-19. It is open to all USBC men and women bowlers who are 50 and over. The team event will be held at Yosemite Lanes and the doubles and singles at McHenry Bowl.
The events includes four-person team in two divisions, doubles, singles and all-events in three divisions. The cost to enter team, doubles, singles, and all-events is $90 per bowler, or just $28 per event. Entry forms are available at Bellevue Bowl.
It is only a short drive to the Modesto centers for the tourney. Get your team together or your partner for doubles or just do singles before it sells out. You can pick your choice of a weekend out of five.
Senior No-Tap at Black Oak
Black Oak Lanes is holding its monthly senior 9-pin no-tap this Friday at 1:30 p.m. It is a prepaid tournament and if you have not signed up already, you can contact Jeff Hurley tournament director at 209-928-9437 to reserve a spot.
Hurley can take your information right over the phone. The lanes furnish coffee, cookies, and popcorn during the afternoon. They paid out the men’s and women’s high game after every game. Give him a call to make sure it has not sold out if you want to go.
A tradition ends at Bellevue Bowl
After having the Guys & Dolls league as one of the top leagues in the house since 1960s as a five-person league, the league is changing to a four-person league.
The change is being made because the league routinely ended late on Tuesday nights. A long time tradition has been broken. Time will tell how the change will effect the league.
Remember when
In 1971 the results of the Los Banos Women’s Championships were announced. The winning team was Finance & Thrift with a total of 2,649, topping the second place team of Nicoletti Mobile Service with 2,646. The doubles had the team of Joyce Bigham and Judith Coleman with 1,166, followed by Laverna Herman and Lur Gargano with a 1,090 in second. In the singles and all-events was Helen Nicoletti with a 646 and a 1,727.
