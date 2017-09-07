Cage fight event will be held at Merced County Fairgrounds on Saturday

Izmatik Fighting Championship is hosting a cage fighting event at the Merced County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
The event will be held at Yosemite Hall. The doors will open at 4 p.m and the fights will begin at 6. Tickets are just $30 and can be purchased at www.izmatikfc.com. There will be food, soft drinks, beer and wine available at the event.
The matchups included Michael Gomez vs Joey Martinez in a bantamweight fight. Elisha Soliz vs Cody Scharmer in a featherweight matchup. Nigel Archer will face David Sok in a flyweight bout. Ramiro Hernandez takes on Kail Melton in a heavyweight fight.
Robert Holson faces Daniel Wehner in a bantamweight match. Andrew Robles squares off against Nathan Gresham in another bantamweight bout.
In the co-main even Cory Smith will face Joel Lopez for the lightweight title.
The main event of the night will be Jose Navarro vs Anthony Howard for the catchweight title. Winner of this bout will take the title back to their respected weight class and reign as champion in that division. Navarro is a flyweight and Howard is a strawweight.
