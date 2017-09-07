Juicy matchup in NFL's opening week: Seahawks at Packers

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017, file photo, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, free safety Earl Thomas, center, and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner 54) react on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Seattle. Thomas appears to be fully recovered from the injury that sidelined the safety late last season. The free safety is such a key cog in Seattle because of an ability to cover so much ground in the defensive backfield.