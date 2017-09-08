No. 12 LSU aims to get young players work vs. Chattanooga

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron claps during an NCAA college football game against BYU in New Orleans. Orgeron didn’t have to wait long to see what a number of his new recruits could do. He may very well see a lot more of his youngest players on Saturday, Sept. 9 when the 12th-ranked Tigers 1-0) open their home slate against Chattanooga