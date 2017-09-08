Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts points skyward after hitting a three-run home run as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jesus Sucre watches during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts points skyward after hitting a three-run home run as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jesus Sucre watches during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Winslow Townson AP Photo
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts points skyward after hitting a three-run home run as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jesus Sucre watches during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Winslow Townson AP Photo

Sports

Pomeranz, Betts power Red Sox past Rays 9-3

By GETHIN COOLBAUGH Associated Press

September 08, 2017 7:32 PM

BOSTON

Drew Pomeranz did not allow a hit until the fifth inning and gave up two runs over six, Mookie Betts hit a three-run home run and the Boston Red Sox routed the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3 on Friday night.

It was the third straight victory for the Red Sox, who entered the game with a 3 1/2-game lead over the second-place New York Yankees atop the AL East. Tampa Bay came in 3 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card spot.

Pomeranz (15-5) struck out seven, allowed two hits and walked two en route to tying Chris Sale for the team lead in victories.

Jesus Sucre slugged a two-run homer for the Rays, who have homered in a season franchise record 18 straight games.

Chris Archer (9-9) was roughed up for a season-high eight runs, six earned, and nine hits and struck out five in three-plus innings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Xavier Stewart talks about Merced lss to Del Campo

Xavier Stewart talks about Merced lss to Del Campo 1:19

Xavier Stewart talks about Merced lss to Del Campo
Hilmar football is ready for Friday Night Lights 2:15

Hilmar football is ready for Friday Night Lights
Merced High trio ready for the season 2:36

Merced High trio ready for the season

View More Video