South Dakota State holds off Montana State late, 31-27

By TOM STUBER Associated Press

September 09, 2017 9:39 PM

BOZEMAN, Mont.

Taryn Christion ran for two touchdowns and South Dakota needed a trick play to hold off Montana State, 31-27 on Saturday night.

The Jackrabbits built a 17-0 lead, but Murray, who fired four touchdown passes, brought the Bobcats back to trail by just three, 24-21 after three quarters.

With 4:26 left South Dakota State opted for a fake field goal and kicker Chase Vinatieri ran 31 yards for a touchdown to make it a 31-21 lead.

Montana State (0-2) scored to cut the South Dakota State lead to four points and the Bobcats got the ball with 50 seconds only to see time expire. 

Christion was 25 of 33 passing for 267 yards and added a team-high 57 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Murray completed 23 of 42 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns. He collected 107 yards on 17 carries rushing to lead Montana State on the ground. 

