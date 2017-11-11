For NBA, Chicago is slam dunk for 2020 All-Star festivities

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2017 file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference in New York. Chicago will host the 2020 All-Star game for the first time since 1988, when Michael Jordan took off from the foul line in an epic dunk contest and delivered an MVP performance in the game. Silver, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Bulls executives Michael Reinsdorf and John Paxson were on hand Friday, Nov. 10 for the announcement on the United Center floor. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo