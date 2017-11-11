Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, steers his car during the third free practice at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Brazil will stage the Formula One Grand Prix's penultimate race of the season on Sunday.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, steers his car during the third free practice at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Brazil will stage the Formula One Grand Prix's penultimate race of the season on Sunday. Andre Penner AP Photo
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, steers his car during the third free practice at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Brazil will stage the Formula One Grand Prix's penultimate race of the season on Sunday. Andre Penner AP Photo

Sports

Hamilton crashes on lap 1 of qualifying; no serious injury

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 8:33 AM

SAO PAULO

World champion Lewis Hamilton appeared to escape without injury when he crashed on the first lap of qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who won his fourth season title two weeks ago in Mexico, lost control coming out of a turn on Saturday and crashed sideways into a padded retaining wall. He climbed out of the car without assistance after waiting for a medical crew to speed to the scene.

The Brazilian race is without much meaning for the major teams. The season concludes in two weeks in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton has sewn up the title, and the chief battle is for second place between Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton will start at the back of the grid on Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin

    The Buhach Colony boys water polo team is headed to the section title game for the first time in school history after defeating Rocklin 10-8 on Wednesday. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com).

Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin

Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin 1:45

Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin
Sonora's Josh Martin on Wildcats' big win over Ripon 2:14

Sonora's Josh Martin on Wildcats' big win over Ripon
Video highlights of Stone Ridge Christian's 24-14 win 1:53

Video highlights of Stone Ridge Christian's 24-14 win

View More Video