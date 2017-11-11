Sports

Gaertner, defense carry Colgate past Lafayette 27-0

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 2:33 PM

EASTON, Pa.

Aidan Gaertner returned an interception 63 yards to set up a field goal and Nick Ioanilli returned another pick 33 yards for a touchdown, leading Colgate to a 27-0 win over Lafayette on Saturday in a showdown of Patriot League leaders.

The Raiders (6-4, 4-1) have to beat Georgetown next weekend and hope the Leopards (3-7, 3-2) knock off Lehigh, which beat Colgate 41-38 on Oct. 7.

Defense was the key for the Raiders. Tyler Castillo also picked off a pass, Nick Wheeler had 1½ of Colgate's three sacks and three of the 10 tackles for losses and Lafayette was limited to 18 yards on the ground on 18 running plays.

Colgate scored on a trick play when Owen Rockett went 17 yards on a double reverse early in the second quarter. The Raiders followed with a 12-play, 80-yard drive capped by Grant Breneman's 1-yard quarterback sneak. Chris Puzzi had two field goals in the third quarter before the clinching pick-6.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin

    The Buhach Colony boys water polo team is headed to the section title game for the first time in school history after defeating Rocklin 10-8 on Wednesday. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com).

Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin

Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin 1:45

Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin
Sonora's Josh Martin on Wildcats' big win over Ripon 2:14

Sonora's Josh Martin on Wildcats' big win over Ripon
Video highlights of Stone Ridge Christian's 24-14 win 1:53

Video highlights of Stone Ridge Christian's 24-14 win

View More Video