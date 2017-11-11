Spain's Saul Niguez, left, controls the ball past Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte during a international friendly soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica in Malaga, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Sports

Silva nets 2 as Spain routs Costa Rica 5-0 in friendly

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 2:44 PM

MALAGA, Spain

David Silva scored twice as Spain put away Costa Rica 5-0 in a friendly between World Cup-qualified teams on Saturday.

Silva got his double after the midfielder played a part in Spain's opening two strikes at La Rosaleda Stadium.

A cross by Silva took a deflection before it reached Jordi Alba for the left back to score six minutes in.

Striker Alvaro Morata doubled the advantage by finishing off a loose ball that fell to him after Silva initiated another attack.

Silva added his goals in the 51st and 55th, first finishing off a poor clearance by the defense before he drove a second ball under goalkeeper Dany Carvajal. The goals were his 34th and 35th for Spain in his 117th match.

Andres Iniesta scored Spain's fifth from long range.

Recently, we are making teams looks worse than they really are," Morata said. "The truth is that when this team plays its best it's a pleasure to watch."

Coach Julen Lopetegui gave goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga his debut.

Midfielder Luis Alberto also debuted for Spain as a late substitute.

The only drawback for Spain was Francisco "Isco" Alarcon asking to be substituted midway through the second half. The playmaker rubbed his left thigh as he walked off the pitch.

Spain heads to Russia to face the World Cup host in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

