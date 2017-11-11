Drake beats DIII Coe College 101-54

Sports

Graham Woodward made all five of his 3-pointers and scored 20 points to help Drake beat Division III Coe College 101-54 on Saturday in a season opener for the Bulldogs.

It was the first victory under first-year head coach Niko Medved, who was officially named to the helm on March 26. The Minnesota native was the well-respected head coach at Furman.

Reed Timmer added 16 points as six Drake players scored in double figures. Timmer entered his senior season already ranked in the top 10 in career scoring at Drake with more than 1,300 career points.

Drake led 50-25 at halftime and cruised in the second half. The Bulldogs shot 59 percent from the field, including 16 of 28 from 3-point range. Seven players for Drake hit a 3-pointer, with three apiece from De'Antae McMurray and Noah Thomas.

Tommy Hook led Coe College with 12 points. The Kohawks played the game as an exhibition.

