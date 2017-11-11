Sports

Harris has 23 points, 12 boards, SF Austin beats Longwood

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 2:43 PM

FARMVILLE, Va.

Kevon Harris had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Stephen F. Austin opened the season with a 74-61 win over Longwood on Saturday afternoon.

Harris was 6 of 14 from the floor and dropped in 11 of 14 free-throw attempts. TJ Holyfield drilled 4 of 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points, four steals and two blocks. Shannon Bogues came off the bench to make 6 of 8 from the floor for 15 points with five rebounds.

The Lumberjacks jumped out to an early 15-3 lead and took a 41-31 advantage into the break. Holyfield drilled a 3-pointer for a 66-46 lead with 7:54 left in the game.

Isaiah Walton nailed a trey and followed with a layup to start a 10-2 run to close to 68-56 at the 3:56 mark. Holyfield answered with a 3-pointer that shut the door on the Lancers.

Walton had 21 points to lead Longwood.

