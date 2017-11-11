Sports

Police: Report of plot against police nets gun, drug arrests

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 2:43 PM

ASBURY PARK, N.J.

Police in New Jersey say an investigation of a report of a plot to kill a police officer resulted in the arrests of three people on firearm and drug charges.

Police in Asbury Park said the probe began after a report that a local gang member had told several people that "he was plotting to kill an Asbury Park police officer."

Police and Monmouth County and Neptune Township officials searched an Asbury Park home early Friday and arrested two men and a woman on charges of possession of defaced firearm, unlawful possession of weapons, and drug possession. The woman was also arrested on two child endangerment counts.

Police reported finding weapons, drugs and cash as well as an $800 bicycle bought "from a drug addict on the streets for $5."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin

    The Buhach Colony boys water polo team is headed to the section title game for the first time in school history after defeating Rocklin 10-8 on Wednesday. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com).

Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin

Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin 1:45

Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin
Sonora's Josh Martin on Wildcats' big win over Ripon 2:14

Sonora's Josh Martin on Wildcats' big win over Ripon
Video highlights of Stone Ridge Christian's 24-14 win 1:53

Video highlights of Stone Ridge Christian's 24-14 win

View More Video