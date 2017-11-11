Hilmar volleyball defeats Bret Harte for Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship

The Hilmar Yellowjackets celebrate a 3-0 win over Bret Harte during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Hilmar sophomore Julia Gonsalves (19) drops to a knee to hit the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Hilmar sophomore Kayley Souza (8) and senior Erin Benning (9) attempt to block a spike during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Bret Harte sophomore Gabrielle Hutchens (12) hits the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Hilmar at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Hilmar senior Hannah Pearce (1) sets the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Hilmar freshman Mikela Labno (15) spikes the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Hilmar senior Mariah Ahid (4) hits the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
The Hilmar bench reacts after winning the first game of a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Bret Harte sophomore Karlee Juarez (36) hits the ball over the net during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Hilmar at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Hilmar senior Erin Benning (9) reacts to a Yellowjackets point during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Hilmar head coach Patti Harris applauds her team after winning the first game against Bret Harte during a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Hilmar freshman Mikela Labno (15) celebrates a Yellowjackets point with teammates during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Hilmar junior Michaela Petersen (7) hits the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Hilmar senior Hannah Pearce (1) celebrates a Yellowjackets point with teammates during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
The Hilmar student section reacts after a Yellowjackets point during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Hilmar sophomore Olivia Peterson (10) hits the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Hilmar senior Mariah Ahid (4) tips the ball over the net during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Hilmar junior Michaela Petersen (7) jumps in the air as she celebrates a Yellowjackets point during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Hilmar head coach Patti Harris speaks to her team during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Hilmar freshman Mikela Labno (15) dives for the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Hilmar sophomore Olivia Peterson (10) reaches back to hit the ball over the net during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Bret Harte junior Briann Simpson (8) jumps in the air as she celebrates a Bullfrogs point during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Hilmar at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Hilmar senior Mariah Ahid (4) and junior Michaela Petersen (7) dive for the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
Hilmar junior Makayla Fontes (12) celebrates a Yellowjackets point with teammates during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match against Bret Harte at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The Yellowjackets beat the Bullfrogs 3-0.
The Hilmar Yellowjackets celebrate a 3-0 win over Bret Harte in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
The Hilmar Yellowjackets celebrate a 3-0 win over Bret Harte during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
The Hilmar Yellowjackets celebrate a 3-0 win over Bret Harte during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Hilmar head coach Patti Harris smiles as she puts her arms around Hilmar senior Hannah Pearce (1), right, and assistant coach Haylee Pearce, left, while the Yellowjackets celebrate a 3-0 win over Bret Harte during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
The Hilmar Yellowjackets pose for a photo after defeating the Bret Harte Bullfrogs 3-0 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship match at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Hilmar sophomore Olivia Peterson (10) holds the championship pennant as the team poses for photos following their 3-0 win over Bret Harte in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship at Gregori High School in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
