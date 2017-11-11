Sports

Thompson, Seibring spark Elon's rout of William Peace, 96-53

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 7:01 PM

ELON, N.C.

Dmitri Thompson and Tyler Seibring combined to score 31 points as Elon bounced back from dropping its opener at Duke to bounce Division III William Peace, 96-53 Saturday night.

One night after the Blue Devils held Elon to 40 percent shooting in a 97-68 loss, the Phoenix knocked down 50.7 percent (34 of 67) in routing the Pacers.

Seibring and Steven Santa Ana both hit 3-pointers to spark Elon to a 19-9 start of the game and the Phoenix stretched that lead to 44-25 by intermission. Elon finished the game shooting 13-for-35 from long range. The Phoenix held a commanding 58-24 advantage on the boards.

Thompson scored 16 points to lead the Phoenix a night after leading them with a 13-point effort. Seibring finished with 15 points.

Camden Ferguson led William Peace with nine points. The Pacers shot just 19 of 64 from the floor and attempted just one free throw.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin

    The Buhach Colony boys water polo team is headed to the section title game for the first time in school history after defeating Rocklin 10-8 on Wednesday. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com).

Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin

Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin 1:45

Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin
Sonora's Josh Martin on Wildcats' big win over Ripon 2:14

Sonora's Josh Martin on Wildcats' big win over Ripon
Video highlights of Stone Ridge Christian's 24-14 win 1:53

Video highlights of Stone Ridge Christian's 24-14 win

View More Video