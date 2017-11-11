Sports

Central Arkansas dismantles Incarnate Word 56-10

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 7:05 PM

SAN ANTONIO

Juan Jackson intercepted Taylor Laird pass on the first play of the game and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown and Central Arkansas never looked back in a 56-10 victory over Incarnate Word on Saturday night.

Hay Hildebrand dominated the first half, completing 16 of his first 19 passes for 194 yards and three TDs as the Bears (9-1, 8-0 Southland Conference) opened a 42-3 lead at halftime. Hildebrand had two TD passes to Brandon Cox in the second quarter. Cox finished with five receptions for 108 yards and the two scores.

Central Arkansas also had success on the ground in the first half as Carlos Blackman ran for 56 yards and a score on five carries and Kierr Crossley chipped in with 51 yards and a TD on seven totes. Cedric Battle added a 20-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. The trio combined for 200 yards on 30 carries.

Hildebrand finished with 226 yards on 20-of-30 passing.

Laird hit Breylann McCollum for a 49-yard score in the final quarter to cap the scoring for the Cardinals (1-9, 1-7).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin

    The Buhach Colony boys water polo team is headed to the section title game for the first time in school history after defeating Rocklin 10-8 on Wednesday. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com).

Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin

Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin 1:45

Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin
Sonora's Josh Martin on Wildcats' big win over Ripon 2:14

Sonora's Josh Martin on Wildcats' big win over Ripon
Video highlights of Stone Ridge Christian's 24-14 win 1:53

Video highlights of Stone Ridge Christian's 24-14 win

View More Video