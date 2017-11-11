Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly
Marner, van Riemsdyk lead Maple Leafs past Bruins, 4-1

Associated Press

November 11, 2017 7:09 PM

BOSTON

Mitchell Marner and James van Riemsdyk each had a goal and an assist, Curtis McElhinney stopped 38 shots and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 Saturday night to complete a sweep of a home-and-home series.

Morgan Rielly and Patrick Marleau also scored to help the Leafs win their fourth straight one night after a 3-2 overtime victory at home over the Bruins.

Frank Vatrano had Boston's goal and Tuukka Rask finished with 21 saves. The Bruins have lost four of five games (1-3-1).

Boston had a two-man power-play advantage for 67 seconds early in the third, but was limited to two shots on goal.

Rielly then made it 3-1 by beating Rask on a shot that found its way through a group of players at 6:52 of the third. Marleau capped the scoring with an empty-netter with 1:47 to go.

Marner and van Riemsdyk scored in the opening 15 minutes of the game to give Toronto a 2-0 lead.

Marner stole a clearing pass from defenseman Brandon Carlo in the high slot, cut in and sent a wrist shot that beat Rask on the glove side at 8:52.

Nazem Kadri sent a pass that van Riemsdyk redirected into the net from just outside the crease with 7:44 remaining in the period for his 14th goal in 30 career games against the Bruins, his most versus any team.

Boston sliced it 2-1 on Vatrano's score with 4:42 left in the first when he tipped Torey Krug's shot from point, sending the puck sailing into the net over McElhinney's left shoulder.

McElhinney stopped 13 shots in the second period, his best came when he slid across to make a glove stop of Marchand's backhander.

NOTES: Toronto star Auston Matthews missed his third straight with an undisclosed upper body injury. ... Boston F Jake DeBrusk was a healthy scratch. ... Fans entering TD Garden are given a player poster each game — the one on Saturday was of Rask. ... Maple Leafs F Matt Martin had a heavy hit on Boston F Anders Bjork at center ice. Each got up slowly, with Martin heading to the bench gingerly. ... Former New England QB Drew Bledsoe was at the game and shown on the Jumbotron. ... There was a rather large contingent of Maple Leafs fans sprinkled around TD Garden, many wearing blue jerseys.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host the Devils on Thursday night.

Bruins: At Anaheim on Wednesday night in the opener of a four-game road trip.

