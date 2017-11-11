Sports

Gilbeck, Webster lead W. Illinois past D-III St. Mary's

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 7:15 PM

MACOMB, Ill.

Brandon Gilbeck scored a career-high 31 points and freshman Kobe Webster added 19 points, eight assists and four steals to help Western Illinois beat Division III St. Mary's 109-68 on Saturday night.

Gilbeck shot 12 of 15 from the field and Webster was 8-of-12 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Dalan Ancrum had a career-best 21 points and seven rebounds for Western Illinois, which topped the 100-point plateau for the first time since Nov. 18, 2005.

Gilbeck scored 11 points, and Webster added nine with four assists, as Western Illinois (1-0) opened a 32-17 lead with 7:43 left in the first half and led the rest of the way. St. Mary's rallied to within two points just before the break, but a layup by Gilbeck spurred a 17-0 run that spanned halftime and made it 62-43 when Gilbeck hit a jumper with 16:35 to play.

Webster hit a jumper and then a 3-pointer to spark a 15-0 spurt that made it a 31-point lead about five minutes later and Delo Bruster's 3 gave the Leathernecks their biggest lead, 103-59, with three minutes remaining.

Freshman Kareem Anthony-Belle led St. Mary's with 17 points and Jason Timm scored 12. The game served as an exhibition for the Cardinals.

