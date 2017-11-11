Sports

Georgia State slips past Texas State for 33-30 win

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 7:18 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas

Conner Manning threw for 368 yards and two touchdowns, Kyler Neal ran in the go-ahead score and Georgia State became bowl eligible for just the second time in program history with a 33-30 win over Texas State on Saturday.

Trailing 30-26 with just over six minutes to play, Georgia State (6-3, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) got a 22-yard touchdown run from Neal, capping a seven-play, 75-yard drive to set the final score.

Manning was 26-for-40 passing and connected with Devin Gentry on both touchdown throws, including a 71-yard scoring strike in the third quarter. Gentry finished with three catches for 120 yards and Brandon Wright kicked a school record four field goals, including two 48-yarders.

Texas State (2-8, 1-5) got 315 yards and three touchdowns from Damian Williams, including a 34-yard TD pass to Elijah King, who finished with 103 yards receiving.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin

    The Buhach Colony boys water polo team is headed to the section title game for the first time in school history after defeating Rocklin 10-8 on Wednesday. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com).

Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin

Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin 1:45

Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin
Sonora's Josh Martin on Wildcats' big win over Ripon 2:14

Sonora's Josh Martin on Wildcats' big win over Ripon
Video highlights of Stone Ridge Christian's 24-14 win 1:53

Video highlights of Stone Ridge Christian's 24-14 win

View More Video