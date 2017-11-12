Sports

Moore, Span lead Upstate past Allen 85-66

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 2:29 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Malik Moore scored 18 points, Jure Span added 17 and South Carolina Upstate defeated NAIA Allen University 85-66 on Sunday.

Deion Holmes added 13 points and Mike Cunningham had 12 for the Spartans (1-1) to help new coach Kyle Perry get his first win. Ramel Thompkins had 12 rebounds with Upstate posting a plus-17 on the boards, including 16-6 on the offensive end.

Brandon Moore and Quincy Washington had 21-points apiece for the Yellow Jackets (3-0), who came in averaging 100 points a game but were only outscoring opponents by four a game.

Span, Holmes and Cunningham each made three 3-pointers and Moore two as the Spartans went 14 of 36 behind the arc. Allen was 7 of 22.

Moore had a 3-pointer and two free throws to close the first half, pushing Upstate's lead to 39-29. The Yellow Jackets were within eight with seven minutes left before Ramel Thomkins hit a jumper and Cunningham followed with a 3-pointer on the next possession. After an Allen layup, the Spartans scored eight-straight to lead 82-63 with 2:06 to go.

