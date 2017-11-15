Turkey Shoot at McHenry Bowl on Friday

This Friday is the annual Turkey Shoot at McHenry Bowl in Modesto starting at 1 p.m., with check-in time of 12:30 p.m.
The cost is $16 for three games of 9-pin no-tap. They normally have a 3-6-9 set up during the day giving out paper turkeys for bowlers who hit that number or the number could change to any numbers. Maybe a 2-5-8 who knows? It depends on what Terry and Theresa decide to do.
They give you a little paper turkey that you turn in at the end of the day. You trade your paper turkey for a frozen bird to take home. There are only 30 turkeys given out. Your entry fee includes your high game pot and overall series for men and women. Come join the fun.
Rhino wins 2017 U.S. Open
Rhino Page defeated the number one seed in Jakob Buttruff of Tempe, Arizona 256-222 for the 2017 U.S. Open Championship. The win was the first career major championship for Page.
Page was hot starting off on as eight of his first nine were strikes at the Flamingo Bowl in Liverpool, N.Y. In winning his sixth career PBA Tour title and the top prize of $30,000. Page and Butturff match each other shot for shot in the first five frames.
Butturff was unable to strike in the sixth and seventh frames, as Page had string of eight going. Butturff earned $15,000 for the runner-up finish.
High Rollers
Jesse Andrade 255, Jason Duyette 254, Christina Whitcomb 586, Andre Brice 238, Jeff Stout 635, Mike Coe 232, Adam Farris 641, Travis Mason 247, Tosh Kajioka 228, Debbie Taliaferro 203, Laura Cupp 178, Flora Bills 176, Todd Gilles 246, Bruno Holte 651, Julie Flowers 202, Jess Ramirez 703, Pat O'Bryant 244, Alex Nunes 279, Dawn Fernandez 243, Mike Robins 732, Jerry Hill 687. The Hickman cousins were hot last week, as in the Friday Handicap had Brian rolling a 276 with a 780 set and Bill in the Commercial Classic shot a 278 game his highest ever. Also in the Classic saw Marty Daniel rolling a 299 after being off for three weeks with an injured arm.
BVL results are coming
The final results should be coming to me any day now. Kim Barcellos, our association manager has been working on the results since the tournament ended a week or so ago. I hope to have them in time for my next column. The winners will receive a certificate from our association for winning their division. The men, women, and youth winners will be representing our Merced County USBC at the Helen Duval Veterans Tournament finals at the Bowlium in Montclair in Southern California on Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Ten Pin Fun Center update
Well, it was going to be up and running by this December, 2017. Now the plan is to open April of 2018 if everything goes as planned by developer Rod Scott.
As I reported in the past that the footings and foundations have been poured and steel beams have started to go up. The family center provides entertainment for the CSUS students and the two high school students in the city.
It will create over 70 full time jobs. The Fun Center will have 34 Brunswick lanes, 28 for leagues and open play and six separate for adults and kids parties. The leagues will run from Monday to Thursday and open play on Friday,Saturday, and Sunday. Right off 99 on the Monte Vista exit and the Fun Center is located across the street from Lowe's and around the corner from Hobby Lobby.
Driving on the 99 going North or South you can see the project from the highway.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
