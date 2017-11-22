Four bowlers split Bellevue’s No-Tap Doubles Jackpot

Perfect 300 games were flying all over Bellevue Bowl during their monthly 9-pin No-Tap Doubles last Saturday night. So were a few bucks at the end of the night.
The jackpot was split among four bowlers. In the first game had Lance Ollenborger rolling a 300 and John Montoya rolling his 300 in the second game to win half of the jackpot, so it was $1,244 or $622 each. Up next was the team of Adam Andrino and Dennis Gray both shot 300 in the same game to win the whole jackpot. They won $3,732, or $1,866 each.
The next No-Tap Doubles tournament will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16 with $250 kicking off the jackpot. Jeff Stout rolled a 300 in his second game. Darren Alexander shot 300's in games one and two. I heard that there were nine to ten 300's rolled during the night?
Locals score big at Turkey Shoot
A total of nine locals came home with birds last Friday afternoon after rolling in McHenry Bowl's Annual Turkey Shoot. A total of 78 men and women were rolling in the 9-pin no-tap tourney. The first game you had to get strikes in the 2-5-7 frames. The second game had the 2-6 frames.
The following Bellevue bowlers scored turkeys: John Krone, Jerry McMillian, Janie Schropp, Frank Gasper, Linda Roach, Greg Bennett, Yolanda Walsh, Minda Krone, and former Merced resident Steve Plant of Modesto.
The gang was rolling great as in the men's high game pot had McMillian, Krone, Bennett, and Gasper winning a few bucks. The women were lead by Nancy White, Walsh, T.J. Rowen, Krone, and Roach for bucks. In the high series for the men had Krone, Gasper, and Bennett. Topping the over men;s series was McMillain with a 920. Krone topped the women with a 878.
This was Minda Krone’s first ever Turkey Shoot and no-tap tournament and she did great. Gasper said that his ball did not come back tacky. Next for the no-tappers will be at Yosemite Lanes on Friday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. for a 9-pin no-tap.
High Rollers
Robert Whitford 703, Deborah Marion 184, Minda Krone 178, Ron Labuga 238, Dave Egleston 675, Chad Nunes 191, Gary Wescott 246, Hugh Gary 683, Joe Troncoso 220, Jeff Stout 624, Marge Casaletto 170, Karen Hunter 209, Ed Huddleston 212, Ernie Pinheiro 215, Kay Koehn 188, Pete DeVries 552, Jan Moore 170, Greg Bennett 573, John Pereira 193, and Barbara Souza coming close to a stepladder with scores of 124-126-125.
More 300 games
Larry Valenti Jr., rolled in the Friday Night Handicap at Bellevue and started the night with a 225, then 12 strikes in a row for a 300 game, then he started the third game with a string of nine for a 279.
Total for the night was 804. For the record, Valenti has rolled 29 perfect games and six 800 series in his career. At the present time he is rolling at a 230 clip in the Commercial Classic on Wednesday night the highest in league play to date.
Also in the Classic has Neill Barcellos rolling another perfect game in league play. In the first half roll-off in the Guys & Dolls had Bryan Rivas rolling his first perfect game of his career. He ended up with a 738 series and his team took the win in the roll-off. His high series to date is a 799 rolled a few years back.
Senior No-Tap at Black Oak Lanes
Jeff Hurley, tournament director for the monthly senior 9-pin no-tap will be held on Friday, Dec. 1. The schedule will have two squads, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 1:30 p.m. Manteca is bringing up a squad of bowlers for the 10 a.m. squad.
Hurley said that there will be room in both squads. The tourney is pre-paid event for $15 and that includes your high game pot and high series for both men and women. The high game pot gets paid out after every game. Contact Hurley at 209-928-9437 and give him your information for the tourney.
Crazy Holiday Miexed Doubles coming up
On Sunday, Dec. 3. at 1:30 p.m. the Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club will be sponsoring their Holiday Mixed Doubles tournament at Bellevue. The doubles will be open to all USBC members with mixed men and women bowlers. The women do not have to be 500 club member to participate in the doubles and 500 club members do not have to wear their club shirts.
Entry fee is only $22 per bowlers. A composite book average will be used. Your first game will be 3-6-9 as you receive strikes in those frames, second game is 9-pin no-tap, and the third game is 8-pin no tap. No-tappers get ready for this tournament, should be fun.
Note: The final results from the Central Valley Senior club will be in next weeks column.
Have a great Thanksgiving.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com.
