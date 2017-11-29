500 Club Invitational was successful

The 45 Annual Invitational sponsored by the Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club drew 73 women bowlers from all over the valley and the foothills.
Atwater’s Kim Barcellos capture first place in the A division with games of 220-264-266 for a handicap total of 885 for a $160 win. Taking second was Merced’s Rae Coonce, just missing first place by five pins with an 850 to earn $40.
The B division had Norma Espino from the Motherlode 500 Club (Black Oak Lanes) rolling games of 253-210-241 for a total of 860 for a prize of $176. Coming in second was local club member Janie Schropp with an 824 for $64, coming in third was Trudy Flaig from the Delta 500 Club (Stockton) with an 807 for $54.
In the C division was Donna Pote from the Madera/Chowchilla club with games of 245-242-196 for 872 good for $170, in second was Doreen Ramsey a local club member with a 779 for $62, and in third was Lauren Lucchesi with 758 for $54.
Never miss a local story.
All first place winners will receive an added $100 to each division winners courtesy of Delta-Sierra Beverage of Modesto. The Invitational is a fundraiser for the club. Last year they donated $1,000 to the BVL tournament, $1,000 to the annual Hall of Fame Students Scholarship fund, and $1,000 to the Helping Hands of the Salvation Army.
These ladies do a great job for our community. Coming next is their No-Tap Crazy Holiday Mixed Doubles this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Bellevue Bowl. Entry forms are now available at Bellevue Bowl with an entry fee of $22 per bowler.
No-Tappers at Yosemite Lanes
Ed “Slick” Huddleston had it going last Friday In Modesto as he started out slowly with a 143 then bounced back with games of 300 and 246 to take home some bucks for his high game pot and third place with a overall series of 830. Other locals getting some green in the high game pot and series were John Krone, Janie Schropp, and Minda Krone.
High Rollers
Robert Koop 265, Mike Robins 268/711, John Montoya 709, Rae Coonce 591, Joe Powers 223, John Krone 187, Gayle Sagin 183, Cynthia Bennett 172, Gary Molden 225, Marie Herrera 500, Brian Liebelt 673, Jarod Fasn 196, Adam Farris 250/680, Trevor Phillips 248, Katherine Baker 169, April Blaine 154, Ron Labuga 223, Rod Hoofard 215, Kim Barcellos 526, Travis Mason 637, Mark Heffner 193.
Senior Club at Black Oak Lanes
Cheri Cole, secretary of the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club reported the following results of the singles event held up at Black Oak Lanes recently. Cole said that the club had 68 members rolling and they paid down 17 places.
Qualifying in first was Riverbank’s Dave Castro with a 692, Ray Whitler of Modesto was seeded in second with a 954, and the third seed was Richard Shaw of Clovis with 939.
In the step-ladder roll-off Shaw shot a 257 to Whitler’s 281. In the championship match Castro rolled a 206 to Whitler’s 217 to take the title of Black Oak Lanes Champion.
As usual, the club added three new members in David Rossi from Sonora, and from Modesto were Michael Seibel and Scott Bartlow which now brings the club membership to 219. Whitler earned $202, Castro $177, and Shaw $152. Our local bowler, Lynnell Difrancia finished in eighth for $76.
The club's next event is a singles on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. at Pacific Lanes in Stockton.
BVL results are in
The following bowling members will be representing our association at the Helen Duval Veterans Tournament in 2018. In the men’s classic was Chris Pugliese (734), A division was Michael Munoz (643), B division was Ed Rowen (527), and the C was Dominic Pugliese (482).
The women's A division had Rae Coonce (538), B division was Julie Edleston (543), C division was JoAnn Baker (466), D division Leticia Andrade (513), and the E division was T.J. Rowen (413).
The youth divisions had Kennedy Mooney and Nevach Natioin. The total raised for the BVL fund this year from the entries and the new ball raffle was $2,141. The linage for the tournament was absorbed by Bellevue Bowl as they have always done in the past for the BVL. Each winner will receive a certificate from our association for winning their division.
Crazy holiday doubles this Sunday
The Holiday Mixed Doubles will rolling at 1 p.m this Sunday at Bellevue Bowl as our local 500 club will be sponsoring this event. It is open to all USBC members and is open to all bowlers. The women do not have to be a 500 club member to participate in the doubles and 500 club members do not have to wear their shirts.
Your highest composite 2017 book average will be used, with an entry fee of $22 per bowler. Here is the Crazy part of the Doubles. Three games of fun as you will start the first game with a 3-6-9 as you will receive strikes in those frames, second game is 9-pin no-tap, and the third game is 8-pin no-tap. No-tappers get ready for this, come join the fun with your favorite partner. See ya there.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
Comments