Roudup: Atwater boys soccer off to a hot start after winning Pitman Cup.

The Atwater High boys soccer team went 3-0-1 in the Pitman Cup to win their division on Friday and Saturday.
The Falcons defeated Lincoln 4-0 and Florin 1-0 on Saturday to improve to 4-0-2 this season.
Four different players scored goals for Atwater in the win over Lincoln with Anthony Naranjo, Aziel Gutierrez, Gerardo Delgadillo and Carlos Bravo all scoring.
Delgadillo scored the lone goal against Florin with goalie Leo Diaz recording three saves.
Stone Ridge Christian 2, Mariposa 2 in Merced – Jordan Hooker and Bryce Louters scored in the second half as the Knights came away with a draw on Friday against the Grizzlies.
Girls Basketball
River Valley 66, Merced 39 in Merced – LeAundra Walker-Brown scored 21 points and pulled down seven rbounds as the Falcons defeated the Bears in the championship game of the 23rd annual Lady Cougar Classic on Saturday at Cougar Arena.
Buhach Colony 30, Golden Valley 25 in Merced – The Thunder outscored the Cougars 14-4 in the first quarter and held on the for the win in the fifth-place game of the Lady Cougar Classic. Buhach Colony bounced back from an opening round loss to win the final two games of the tournament.
El Capitan 45, Ceres 37 in Merced – Mikayla Kaufhardt scored 20 points as the Gauchos won the seventh-place game of the Lady Cougar Classic.
Atwater 70, Spring Creek 51 in Reno, Nev. – Kesley Valencia poured in 26 points as the Falcons picked up a win on the final day of the High Sierra Winter Challenge. Lexi Valencia and Marisa Martinez added 16 points each.
Boys Basketball
Golden Valley 83, Pacheco 39 in Merced – Devon Martinez and Cyrus Allen both scored 14 points as the Cougars (2-1) had six players finish in double-figures. Luthern Gallishaw (13), Etrell Bowers (12), Nate Croninger (12) and Bryan Livesay (10) all helped out with the scoring load for GV, which hosts Livingston tonight at 7 p.m.
Atwater 55, Johansen 45 in Modesto – The Falcons (2-2) closed out the Modesto City Tournament with a win over the Vikings. Omar Berrio paced Atwater with 12 points and Saul Avitia scored 10.
College Women’s Basketball
Merced College 64, Moorpark 58 in Santa Ana – The Blue Devils improved to 9-2 this season with a victory in the championship game of the Santan Ana Tournament. Tajaheray McMahan scored 20 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead Merced College.
Shea Glasglow-Williams added 16 points and seven rebounds for MC. Trinity Washington scored 11 and Jordan Pierce finished with 10 points.
Menlo College 99, UC Merced 79 in Merced – Mia Belvin scored a career-high 28 points as the Bobcats fell to 4-6 on the season. Deja Jackson and Maya Lawrence added 10 points for UC Merced.
