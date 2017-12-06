Nominations are open for the Hall of Fame

Wednesday, January 31 is the final day that you can submit nominations for the Merced County Bowling Hall of Fame for 2017. There are three categories that a bowler can be nominated for men and women.
Qualifictions in the Meritorious Service category: 20 year as a sanctioned bowler in the Merced County USBC Association, leadership, dedication and achievements. Qualifications for the Bowling Ability category: 20 years as a sanctioned bowler in the Merced County USBC Association, bowling ability, and achievements. Posthumous candidates require all of the above except the 20 years. The final category is the Pioneer Award which is awarded to a bowler who has made a commitment to our sport for over 30 years.
This is a very special category. A bowler who may never rolled a 200 game or even a 500 or 600 series. Not a shooter in the sense of the word, but a member of the association who had had a long time league participation, a league officer, a sponsor, a team captain who shows up on time for league and a bowler who has shown a life-long love the the game.
All qualifications and achievements of candidates must accompany the nomination form. The electors shall consist of members of the Merced County USBC board and all Merced County Hall of Fame members. Applications for the HOF and Scholarships are now available at Bellevue Bowl.
Never miss a local story.
New Year’s Eve in Paris
It’s that time of the year to start planning on celebrating the new year with style. McHenry Bowl is hosting their annual New Year's Eve Party in Paris on Sunday, December 31 this year with their senior singles no-tap tournament.
The party includes a light buffet lunch of tri-tip with all the trimmings with an outstanding desert tray, party favors, noise makers, prizes, sparkling cider or champagne toast, and colored pin money fun shots.
Everyone will receive an engraved champagne glass that is yours to keep. The buffet starts serving at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament starts at 12:30 p.m. and you welcome in the new year at 3 p.m. our time. The price this year is $32 for senior and $3 for your side pots for $35. $37 for non-seniors (guest). If you want to attend the lunch it will cost you $15 for a non-bowler.
I will be contacting the bowlers who signed up last year. You bowl with your friends and have a great meal, win some money in the high game pots, and some in the colored pin money shots. As usual there is a payout at the end of the tournament. Give me a call if you are interested in bringing in the New Year with your friends at 209-777-1111.
High Rollers
Dennis Barcellos 232, Christina Whitcomb 210, Joe Powers 258, Nancy Seifert 178, Jeff Stout 256/713, Greg Bennett 257, Yolanda Walsh 572, LaDonna Stone 258, Sylvia Giordano 231, Betty Stout 498, Travis Mason 637, Greg Lopez 188, Lesley Xiong 171, Jarod Fast 196, Caren Thompson 189, Jess Ramirez 276, Rae Coonce 238, Dana Lee 645, Viv Vant 183, Nate Flanigan 247.
Nor-Cal Summer Jubilee Winners were sparse
Normally in the Nor-Cal Summer Jubilee tournament held every year at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Bellevue Bowl has always placed several teams in the prize fund. This year it was a different story, as One Doll & Six Balls placed 55 in the team standings by rolling a 2,363 handicap series and will receive $200. Team members are Chas Jolly, Anita Masania Robert, Danny Robert, and Herjinder Bagri. The team event paid down 64 place with a total prize fund of $22,470 this year. Local bowlers were shut-out in the Alibi Doubles this year.
Seniors at Black Oak Lanes
Three out of four locals placed in the monthly Black Oak Lanes senior 9-pin no-tap last Friday. The group won in the high game pots with T.J. Rowen in the first game took third place; Kim Heller took second in the third game, and also in the third game was Ed Rowen a second place finish. Bob Heller told me that he kept getting split and a few misses to get shut-out this time. We call him Mr. Donator. Up next for our no-tappers will be this Friday at 1 p.m. at McHenry Bowl's Christmas Celebration.
The CVSBC will be traveling
The Central Valley Senior Bowling Club to rolling in Stockton next Saturday at Pacific Lanes for a singles event. Check-in begins at 11: a.m. and first ball rolls at 1 p.m.
NOTE: Next weeks column will address the Merced County USBC Associations scholarship applications. Over $3,000 plus is given out in scholarships for out local students who are related to a bowlers according to Sharon Roper, scholarship chairman.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
Comments