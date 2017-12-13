Beginning Bowler and Veteran win Holiday Doubles

The first year bowler was John Sagin, and the veteran was his wife Gayle who took home first place in the recent Annual Crazy Holiday Doubles no-tap tournament at Bellevue Bowl.
John has less than one year of bowling in league play and his wife Gayle has been rolling for years. Tournament director LaDonna Stone of the Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club said they had a good crowd this year with 30 doubles teams at Bellevue.
The Sagin’s rolled a handicap score of 1,759 and will receive $92 each for their win. Coming in second was Kelly Lewis and Bob Neurburg of Modesto with their score of 1,730 good for $76 each. In third was the husband and wife duo of Dennis and Kim Barcellos of Atwater with a 1,716 for $65 each. Fourth place had Debbie Taliaferro and Norm Wiggins with a 1,715 for $57 each, fifth was director Rikki Cascia and John Ward with a 1,799 for for $50 each, and the final position had another director in Marie Herrera and George Souza with 1,686 for $42 each for sixth.
A total of eight no-tap 300 games were rolled during the afternoon by Neuerburg, Dennis Barcellos, Taliaferro, Wiggins, Mark Thompson, Mickey Wallbaum, Jerry McMillian, and Rae Coonce. So, this should tell you that it does matter what your average is. All bowlers can win when its their time.
High Rollers
Jess Andrade 698, Margaret Herzog 563, Pam Turpen 159, Mickey Wallbaum 199, Bill Rife 194, Jerry McMillian 246, Dan Erreca 268/706, Mark Thompson 704, Kevin Heil 243/645, Adam Barden 267/687, Tom Ragsdale 207, Roy Browning 540. Robert Whiford in the Commercial Classic roll a 279.
Christmas Specials at McHenry and Yosemite
According to my cohort Dallas Kadry, who writes a bowling column for the Modesto Bee, both bowling centers in Modesto are have specials going on for Christmas. So, if you are in the market for some new bowling equipment, Alex at Yosemite Lanes has a basic ball, bag and shoe combo for $120 which includes drilling. Across town at McHenry Bowl have Jason and Joe of Bowling Outfitters-Modesto offering high performance balls at $125 and $150 drilled.
Both have accessories and other merchandise on special during the holidays. You can give Alex a call at 209-343-8484 or Jason or Joe at 209-571-2700 to see what they have in stock for the beginning bowler or the shooter in stock. Walton is now the new owner of Bowling Outfitters-Modesto as of November 1.
Christmas celebration at McHenry
The group of no-tappers from Bellevue Bowl make their presense felt as in the women’s high game pot. In the first game Yolanda Walsh, Kim Heller made a few bucks. In the second game was Nancy White, and in the third game was Heller again.
On the men’s side of the high game pot were Greg Bennett, Bob Heller, and Frank "Gray Board" Gasper, and John Krone. The men’s series had Gasper and Krone.
Coming up next it the 9-pin no-tap at Yosemite Lanes this Friday at 1 p.m. Nancy White was the only bowler to win a prize during the afternoon. The annual New Year's Eve in Paris Party at McHenry Bowl is filling up fast, so if you you want to make it let me know. Come join the fun.
Holiday season is here
After everyone opens presents and has their family dinner, the next thing they want to do is go bowling with the family. This little shot is for the non-bowler.
Don’t bowl when the sweep is down. The sweep is the mechanical arm that comes down between shots, clearing away the pins you knocked down. You should never throw your ball while the sweep is down, as it can cause expensive damage to the equipment. Always wait until the sweep has finished its job and gone back up and out of the way before starting your approach.
Even if you think you’re timing your shot perfectly to avoid the sweep, there’s chance a mechanical failure will cause the sweep to get stuck. So, holiday bowlers, be careful when you are bowling with friends and family. But, have fun.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
