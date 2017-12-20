Valenti scores third senior win in Stockton

Merced’s Larry Valenti Sr. rolled into Pacific Avenue Bowl in Stockton with 82 men and women and came home with another win in the Central Valley Senior Bowling club’s monthly singles handicap tournament.
This makes three wins with the club this year. Top qualifiers were Bruce Turner from Acampo with a 1,1011, Valenti with a 994, and John Krone from Merced with a 992. In the roll-off had Krone with a 240 game and Valenti with a 260. In the championship match, Turner finished with a 255 and Valenti lighting it up with a 270 for the title and $213 for the win.
Turner took home $188, and Krone $152. The club paid down 20 places and welcomed another new member with William Hamilton from Salida.
Coming up next for the club will be the Tournament of Champions to be held at Yosemite Lanes on Saturday, January 10. A member must have bowled in four tournaments to qualify for the TOC.
High Rollers
Doug Laidlaw 248/694, Marty Daniel 265/702, Courtney Dahlin 268/721, Barbara Bustos 193, Robert Koop 257, Dennis Barcellos 257, Tony Lucero 243, In the Classic had Jess Ramirez rolling a career high of 793 with games of 247-277-269 and on the women's side it was Christina Whitcomb rolling her first 600 series with games of 174-235-225 for a 634. In the Friday Handicap Cam Clemens rolled another 300 game, it makes 11 now.
Yosemite No-Tappers
A few Bellevue Bowlers came home with a few Christmas bucks in their pockets during Yosemite Lanes monthly senior no-tap. In the high game pot of the first game Jerry McMillian and yours truly winning. In the second high game John Krone, Kim Heller, Minda Krone, and Yolanda Walsh took home some money. In the third high pot again had Heller, Walsh, McMillian, and yours truly.
In the total high series had the women leading with Heller, Krone, and Walsh. In the men's it was yours truly.
500, 600, 700 Association Awards
A couple of weeks ago, our association Vice-President Sean McCuloch showed me some plaques that had the wrong names, dates, and scores on the plates that had to be replaced. As of last week, those deserving bowlers who rolled those honor scores have not received their plaques yet. He said that the trophy shop has not made the corrections yet. It has been awhile. Our association gives out plaques for the first ever 500, 600, or 700 series rolled by an association member. A one time award.
New deadline
I received word that our Hall of Fame nominations and Student Scholarships now have a new deadline of February, 28, 2018 instead of their January 31, 2018 deadline. New forms are now available at Bellevue Bowl.
Cal-State Senior Finals
Word should be coming out soon for the finals in the 48th Annual Cal-State Senior tournaments that were held in Modesto recently. On the final list our association has several men and women on the leader board. We have Greg Bennett sitting in first place in the B singles with a score of 823, Dan Erreca from Los Banos in 14th with a 747. The final results should be coming out soon.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111
or via email at desurdich@aol.com.
